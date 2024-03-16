Poor road condition

RIGHT at the start of the stretch of the road that goes to the lower Panthaghati area from the Dhalli-Tutikandi bypass, there’s a big pothole that has been causing a great deal of inconvenience to commuters. As the pothole is quite deep, drivers travelling through this stretch try to avoid it. At times, however, travelling through the stretch can be quite the hassle as the space to cross by the pothole is quite narrow. This causes frequent traffic snarls, which can be avoided. The departments concerned should fill up the pothole at the earliest for the convenience of the commuters.

Bhavna, Panthaghati

Stray dog menace on the rise

THE problem of stray dogs seems to be rising by the day in town. People are being frequently attacked, and even bit, by these territorial animals. The problem is persistent in all the eleven wards of the town, and the residents are worried about the increasing number of stray dogs. The Kullu Municipal Council and Animal Husbandry Department have not been making necessary arrangements to catch and sterilise the stray dogs. Recently, an elderly person was bitten by a stray dog in Sarwari. However, no action was taken into the matter despite numerous complaints. The Kullu MC and the Animal Husbandry Department should sterilise the stray dogs and arrange shelter for them . TD Thakur, Kullu

Increase Height of bailey bridges

THE height of the two newly built bailey bridges on the Neuli Khad should be increased. During the floods in July last year, two motorable bridges built in the Neuli area in Sainj valley were washed away. The Public Works Department temporarily built bailey bridges for the movement of vehicles, but their height is very low, due to which they are at risk of being damaged again. The authorities concerned should take stock of the situation and increase their height as soon as possible. Nirat Ram, Neuli

