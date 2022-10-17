Himachal Pradesh's poor show at National Games, experts rue lack of support & facilities

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, October 16

Himachal Pradesh finished lowly at the 24th position in the medal tally of the National Games that concluded in Gujarat recently.

State placed at lowly 24th spot With a total of nine medals (two gold, four silver and three bronze), the state finished lowly 24th in the medal tally of the National Games with lesser medals than all its neighbouring states, including the UT of Chandigarh, which won 11 medals. In terms of total number of medals won, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir were also ahead of the state, having won 18 and 12 medals, respectively.

It is not a rosy picture for the home state of Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and it is not that the state has faltered just this time and had been doing great in the past. Even in the 2011 National Games, the state had ranked 23rd and had bagged just seven medals. Apparently, not much has been done to improve the sporting health of the state in the past 11 years.

“Where’s the government support and sporting infrastructure for sportspersons to excel,” asked Rajesh Bhandari, Secretary, Himachal Pradesh Olympic Association.

“Let’s take boxing for example. There is no state-run academy or nursery for boxing and there are only two government coaches in the entire state. Still, our boxers have won three medals in the Games,” said Bhandari, who’s also the secretary of the boxing association.

He said that the situation in all sporting disciplines was more or less the same. “We can provide champion sportspersons only if there is the required support and infrastructure,” he said.

A former sportsperson, requesting anonymity, said the state lacked sporting culture and environment, which kept a majority of the children away from sports. “We hardly get children at the grassroots level. Until we get quantity at the grassroots level, it’s difficult to produce quality. In this environment, only a handful sportspersons will come up through their own efforts and the support of their families,” the player said.

Asian Games medallist and former Director of Sports Suman Rawat said that the state’s athletes were making progress even if it was not reflecting in the medal tally.

“It’s not that we are not working or improving. Our athletes have started going deeper into the competition. For the first time, one of our boys made it to the final of the 100m and 200m race,” she said.

The former Director of Sports, however, agreed that sporting system needed a big thrust to produce medal winners at national and international level. “We need to build an environment where young athletes and their parents do not have to worry about the future,” she said.

