Poor voltage, water supply to Solan city hit

Ambika Sharma

Solan, January 13

Low voltage at Gaura sub station has hit availability of adequate water to Solan city as lifting of water through the Giri potable water scheme has been adversely affected.

Solan residents have been facing shortage of water for the last fortnight owing to this problem.

An amount of Rs 14 crore was spent on setting up a dedicated sub station for the Rs 55 crore Giri potable water scheme which supplies water to Solan city. This sub station was specially set up to ensure that the scheme did not face power shortage.

The staff of the Jal Shakti Vibhag (JSV) rued that an employee of the state electricity board entrusted with the task of taking immediate action, whenever there is a voltage fluctuation of snag in power supply, is not receptive to their complaints.

Three motors involved in lifting of water have been severally damaged due to fluctuation in voltage and power tripping. This despite that lakhs of rupees have been spent on their repair.

As many as 31,000 litres of water is lifted from each of the three pumps on a daily basis. Sudden fluctuation in the voltage has led to a snags in all three in the recent days.

Superintending Engineer, HP State Electricity Board Limited, Nahan, Darshan Singh, when asked, said that effort were being made to ensure that lifting of water for the Giri water scheme was smooth as it was a prestigious scheme supplying water to Solan city. An employee is available to deal with the problem of sudden voltage fluctuation at the Gaura sub station. At times, situation arises in winter when power consumption goes up and it causes a dip in the voltage.

The staff of the JSV informed that as against the capacity of 14.76 million litres per day (MLD), they were endeavoring to enhance the capacity to 22 MLD but in view of the voltage fluctuation they were skeptical whether their efforts would succeed.

