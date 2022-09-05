Poppy husk seized in remote Shillai village

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 4

A police team seized 6.506 kg of poppy husk from the house of a villager Fakir Chand (55) at Rathet village in Kamrau tehsil of Shillai last evening. A team led by Head Constable Bhagwat Prasad from police post, Rajban, raided his house, following a tip-off. The contraband was found in a plastic sack, concealed under other plastic sacks containing garlic.

The accused was arrested. As per the preliminary probe, the police has found that he used to pack the poppy husk in small poly packs and supply it to the labourers in the industrial town of Paonta Saahib.

The accused’s house and village is in a remote location and approximately 40 km from Paonta Sahib, said, DSP Paonta Sahib Bir Bahadur.

The case from a far-flung remote area has also rung alarm bells for the police as peddlers had been concentrating in urban areas till now. The police has requested the residents to share information about drug peddlers while staying away from drug abuse.