Poppy straw, opium seized in Himachal Pradesh, 1 arrested

Una, April 7
A man has been arrested under the anti-drugs law and 88.25 kilograms poppy seeds, 918 grams poppy straw and 81 grams opium have been seized from his house here in Himachal Pradesh, police said on Friday.
Amrik Singh, alias Kala, was apprehended from Vadewal village following a raid, a police spokesperson said.
Police said a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered and investigation is underway.
Singh, a truck driver, was earlier arrested in connection with the seizure of 52 kg poppy husk, they said.
Haroli Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohan Rawat said 17 cases under the NDPS Act were registered at police stations in the area during the last two months.
