Popularity of Congress evident, says Naresh Chauhan

Shimla, May 10
Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president Naresh Chauhan today said the presence of large crowds during the filing of the nomination papers by Congress candidates was a proof of the popularity of the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government. “The Congress government has taken several measures for the welfare of the people in just 15 months and the presence of large crowds at the time of the filing of nomination shows the confidence of people in the government and its policies,” Chauhan said.
Accusing the BJP of trying to topple the government with money power, Chauhan said people would not accept such kind of politics in the state and would give a befitting reply to the BJP and those who betrayed the Congress party on June 1.
