Portal for disaster relief launched

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 16

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today launched the “Aapda Rahat Kosh-2023” website, initiating a digital platform aimed at aiding the disaster-affected people in the state.

People can donate money in the “kosh” from anywhere using various payment methods such as debit card, credit card, net banking, QR code and the UPI.

The CM said, “The magnitude of the tragedy was vast and people from across the country and abroad are expressing desire to assist. The Department of Digital Technology and Governance developed a web link via which anyone can donate money online and get its e-receipt.”

“The system has been integrated with multiple payment gateways to ensure seamless transactions. Preparations are underway to enable online donations from overseas donors within the next few days. The state has faced immense losses due to the unprecedented rainfall, marking the worst calamity the state has experienced in 50 years,” he added.

The CM, his cabinet colleagues and all Congress MLAs have decided to donate their one month’s salary towards the cause. The CM exhorted everyone to extend maximum financial support to help the state to recover from the devastation.

#Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu