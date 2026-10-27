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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Portion of NH-205 sinks near Bilaspur, traffic diverted on Shimla highway

Portion of NH-205 sinks near Bilaspur, traffic diverted on Shimla highway

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 11:00 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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Traffic movement on National Highway 205, connecting Bilaspur with Shimla, was disrupted on Tuesday after a portion of the road near Khatola village in Bilaspur district sank amid ongoing four-laning work.

Following the incident, the police diverted traffic to alternative routes to ensure smooth movement of vehicles.

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Vehicles travelling towards Shimla from the Nauni/Brahmpukhar side have been diverted via the Jabalpur–Kharsi route. Those heading towards Bilaspur from Shimla have been rerouted via the Darlamod–Malokhar–Kharsi route.

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Bilaspur Superintendent of Police Abhishek Dhiman has urged commuters to use the designated alternative routes and follow traffic advisories issued by the police.

Meanwhile, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), in an official statement, said it was continuously monitoring the stretch where road settlement had been observed on the old National Highway during the monsoon season.

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The authority has appealed to commuters to follow the traffic advisory, exercise caution and cooperate with officials to ensure safe and smooth movement.

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