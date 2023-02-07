Posing for photo, Delhi tourist drowns in Beas

Our Correspondent

Kullu, February 6

A tourist drowned after falling into the Beas while getting his photographs clicked at the 15 Mile bridge in Manali subdivision of the district yesterday.

The youth has been identified as Aryan Khan (22), a resident of East Delhi. He was an intern of Santosh Medical College at Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Aryan had come to Manali with his friends and he fell into the Beas after losing his balance while posing for a photograph on the bridge. The police took out the youth from the river and shifted him to the Civil Hospital, Manali, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Kullu Additional SP Ashish Sharma said that Aryan’s body was handed over to his relatives after a postmortem examination. He appealed to tourists coming to Kullu-Manali to take precautions near the Beas and river bridges.