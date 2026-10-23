Post-harvest care crucial for apple orchards

Apple, often described as the king of temperate fruits, is valued for its nutritional properties and long shelf life. However, while growers focus heavily on managing the crop until harvest, the post-harvest care of orchards often receives less attention. The post-harvest nutrient replenishment and monitoring of overwintering pests and diseases are crucial for maintaining tree health and ensuring production in the following season. Unscientific use of manure and fertilisers can lead to nutrient imbalance, poor uptake, deficiencies and deterioration in fruit quality.

Plants require 17 essential elements for growth. Carbon, oxygen and hydrogen, obtained mainly from carbon dioxide and water, constitute more than 95 per cent of a tree’s dry matter. The remaining nutrients are largely taken up through roots. Apple trees depend considerably on nutrients stored during the previous season for early vegetative growth, flowering and fruit development. Deciduous fruit trees gradually withdraw nutrients from their leaves before leaf fall and store them in roots, stems, spurs, bark and other tissues for use in the following season.

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Therefore, post-harvest nutrient management is particularly important. Its effectiveness, however, depends on the health of the tree, existing nutrient deficiencies, crop load and the incidence of pests and diseases. Among the nutrients, nitrogen, boron, zinc and magnesium are particularly important during the post-harvest period. Other nutrients are required mainly during active growth and applications after harvest may not always be effective.

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Complete nutrient application when leaves still green

As autumn advances, trees enter the senescence phase. Leaves begin to lose their green colour when night temperatures remain around 4°C to 10°C. Nutrient applications should preferably be completed while the leaves are still green, generally within about a week of harvest, to allow the nutrients to be absorbed and stored before leaf fall.

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Soil analysis should ideally be undertaken every four to five years, while the leaf nutrient analysis can be done annually. Fertiliser doses should then be adjusted according to the results.

Nitrogen important after harvest

Nitrogen is particularly important after harvest as it builds up reserves in plants. The urea spray helps in developing flowers, leaves and fruits in plants. Urea can be applied between October and early November when temperatures remain above 10°C. The average annual shoot growth can also provide an indication of nitrogen status. Growth below 30 cm may indicate deficiency, around 30 cm to 45 cm is generally considered normal, while growth exceeding 45 cm indicates excessive vigour. Before leaf fall, nitrogen is translocated from leaves to roots for storage. A commonly recommended post-harvest application is 3 kg of urea in 200 litres of water, applied about a week after harvest.

However, excessive nitrogen should be avoided. Excessive vegetative growth can adversely affect return bloom and fruit quality and may increase susceptibility to pests and diseases such as San Jose scale, woolly aphid, red mite and canker.

Magnesium is essential for chlorophyll formation, enzyme activation and plays a role in phosphorus uptake and transport. A post-harvest spray of around 500 gram of magnesium in 200 litres of water may be used to address its deficiency. Excess magnesium, however, can interfere with calcium uptake and aggravate bitter pit.

Micronutrients are also important. These include zinc, boron, manganese, copper, iron, molybdenum, chlorine, nickel and selenium. Of these, boron and zinc deficiencies are relatively common in apple orchards, while manganese deficiency is less frequent.

Boron is important for the growth of shoot and root tips, pollen germination and pollen tube growth and also contributes to efficient transport through xylem and phloem. It has a bearing on fruit quality as well. A post-harvest spray of about 200 gram of boron in 200 litres of water may be used. Where both nitrogen and boron are deficient, around 1.5 kg urea with 200 gram of boron in 200 litres of water may be considered.

Boron, however, has a narrow range between deficiency and toxicity. Excess application can cause leaf-margin necrosis and twig dieback.

Zinc is involved in the production of growth hormones, bud burst and several enzyme activities. Since zinc can react with soil particles and become less available, foliar application may be useful where deficiency is identified. Around 500 gram of zinc sulphate in 200 litres of water is a commonly recommended dose. Zinc and boron can also act synergistically in improving nitrogen and potassium uptake.

Potassium also needs careful management. Growers often use higher quantities to improve fruit colour, but excessive potassium can antagonise calcium and contribute to bitter pit. It can also interfere with the uptake of magnesium, zinc and iron.

Though nitrogen, potassium, boron and zinc can generally be tank-mixed at recommended concentrations, improper combinations or excessive doses can cause antagonistic lockout effects. Where several deficiencies are suspected, nutrients should be applied separately or only in scientifically compatible combinations after expert advice.

Post-harvest pest and disease monitoring is equally important. San Jose scale, woolly aphid and red mite, along with diseases such as Alternaria leaf blotch, scab and Marssonina should be monitored regularly.

Where pest or disease incidence is widespread, appropriate post-harvest treatment may be required. Horticultural mineral oil (2 litre), copper oxychloride (600 gram) and chlorpyrifos 200 ml is effective in managing these problems. Spray this combination 15 days after the nutrient application. Chemicals should be used only when genuinely necessary, based on the prevailing pest or disease situation. Their selection, dosage, timing, and waiting period should strictly follow scientific recommendations. Avoid unnecessary or indiscriminate chemical use to protect natural enemies and reduce pesticide residues on fruits and in the environment.