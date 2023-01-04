Himachal's post-monsoon rain defict 23%

Mandi, January 3
Post-monsoon seasonal rainfall was deficient in Himachal last year, as per a report of the Indian Meteorological Department.
According to the data, the state received 63.9 mm of rainfall during the post-monsoon period in 2022 against its normal 82.9 mm with 23 per cent departure. Actual rainfall in October, November and December was 38.2 mm, 19.5 mm and 6.4 mm, respectively. However, no extreme weather events were recorded.
A spell of 5.1 cm snowfall was reported at Hansa in Lahaul-Spiti district on October 10 while Hamirpur, Bilaspur and Una districts were hit by a cold wave at isolated pockets. Mandi and Una districts witnessed fog, mainly during morning hours.
The weather will remain dry from January 3 to 6. However, moderate to dense fog and a cold wave will occur in low hills and plains. Light snowfall has been forecast for Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnuar districts in next five days.
