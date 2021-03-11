Post Pawan Kajal's defection, Cong looking for OBC leader for Kangra seat

The Congress is struggling to find a leader to represent it in the Kangra Assembly constituency after its sitting MLA Pawan Kajal, former HPCC working president and an OBC leader, joined the BJP.

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, August 17

The Congress is struggling to find a leader to represent it in the Kangra Assembly constituency after its sitting MLA Pawan Kajal, former HPCC working president and an OBC leader, joined the BJP today.

Sources say that the Congress has started consultations to find a new face to represent the party in Kangra.

A section of the party is in favour of Dr Rajesh Sharma, treasurer of the HPCC, from Kangra. Sharma had contested the 2017 Assembly elections from the Kangra seat as an Independent candiate and polled more than 12,000 votes. The sources say that Sharma, who has been working in Dehra for the past about one year, is not keen to contest from Kangra. He has told the party that he would be more comfortable to fight the elections from Dehra.

The sources say that party leaders are also looking for an OBC leader. Some are of the view that the Congress has no OBC leader while the BJP now has such leaders in four constituencies (Jwalamukhi MLA Ramesh Dhawala, Minister for Social Justice Sarveen Chaudhary from Shahpur, Pawan Kajal from Kangra, Rakesh Chaudhary from Dharamsala). OBCs comprise a considerable vote bank in Kangra district.

The Congress is also eyeing disgruntled BJP leaders in Kangra who are keen to switch sides after Kajal’s defection. However, a section of the party thinks that instead of inducting any disgruntled BJP leader, the party should give a chance to a new OBC candidate from Kangra. They believe an OBC candidate from Kangra will balance the caste equations in the region.

Meanwhile, Congress district president Ajay Mahajan today dissolved the Kangra block organisation, as most of the officer-bearers were Kajal’s supporters.

Many leaders are now questioning the decision of the party leadership to appoint Kajal as HPCC working president. They allege that the leadership chose Kajal at the cost of many loyal and senior leaders in the district. He was selected despite objections from many leaders.

Mahajan said the new organisation of Kangra block would be announced soon. He added Kajal’s exit would have no impact on the prospects of the party and it would still win 12 seats in the elections.

Party dissolves block unit

  • Congress district president Ajay Mahajan today dissolved the Kangra block organisation, as most of the officer-bearers were Kajal’s supporters
  • Party sources say that Kajal was appointed HPCC working president despite objections from many senior leaders of Kangra district

