Post ST status, will Hattees be decisive factor in Sirmaur?

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, November 15

The overwhelming voting in Sirmaur district has increased the heartbeat of both BJP and Congress. The ST status to the Hattee community of trans-Giri has emerged as a key issue.

Higher voting in Sirmaur is not new, as the district had witnessed more than 80 per cent voting in the last Assembly poll too. It is, however, higher voting in the twin Hattee-dominated seats of Shillai and Sri Renukaji, which could be decisive. Four of the five seats in Sirmaur district - Sri Renukaji, Pachhad, Paonta Sahib and Shillai - are dominated by the Hattees.

Shillai has registered the second highest voting of 84.21 per cent in the state. This was higher than 83.84 per cent registered in 2017 elections. Whether it can be attributed to the approval of the ST status to the Hattees by the Union Cabinet remains to be seen though other factors like the annoyance of the Scheduled Caste community, who fears that the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act would be done away with once the Hattees were notified as STs, could also prove significant.

Congress’ Harshwardhan has been elected on five occasions from Shillai while his father Ghuman Singh won it on seven occasions. BJP’s Baldev Tomar, who won it barely once in 2012, has been heavily banking on the support of the Hattees.

Sri Renukaji has also registered an increase from 77.85 per cent in 2017 to 78.91 per cent now. The seat has been held by Congress’ Vinay Kumar for the last two terms and it has been the Congress pocket borough with Kumar’s father Dr Prem Singh having won it six times. The BJP won it barely once in the 2011 byelection.

The twin seats of Pachhad and Paonta Sahib, however, registered a decline in voting from the previous years. In Pachhad, the total voting slipped from 79.38 to 78.30 per cent while in Paonta Sahib, there was a significant dip from 80.81 per cent to 75.88 per cent.

The Kendriya Hattee Committee, which had spearheaded the campaign for the ST status to the community aggressively, canvassed, especially in the Sri Renukaji segment in favour of the ruling BJP.