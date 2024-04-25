Postal ballot: Depts told to share duty staff list with poll officials

Our Correspondent

Rampur, April 24

The Election Commission of India has provided postal ballot facility for officers and employees associated with essential services of eight departments to vote in Lok Sabha elections. This information was given by Assistant Election Officer and Kalpa SDM Major Shashank Gupta in a meeting of nodal officers yesterday.

He said under the eight departments, including doctors, paramedical staff, ambulance service from Health Department, drivers and conductors from Transport Department (except local routes), pump operators and turners from Jal Shakti Department, electricians and linemen from Electricity Department, mediapersons authorised by Election Commission of India, employees related to milk distribution service of Milk Federation, jail staff and fire department employees can voluntarily avail the facility of voting through postal ballot.

Gupta instructed the nodal officers of eight departments of the district to ensure that they send the list of employees associated with essential services of their department to the SDM/Assistant Election Officer concerned as soon as possible for receipt of Form -12D.

Tehsildar (Election) GS Rana, Superintendent (Election) GR Saxena, Kalpa Tehsildar Kanchan Thakur, Kanungo (Election) Tarachand Negi, Nodal Officer and employees of the Election Department were present in the meeting.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha