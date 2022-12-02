Postal ballots received from 67% poll staff: CEO

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 1

The state Election Department has received over 67 per cent postal ballots sent to employees on poll duty. As per the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), 40,128 out of total 59,742 employees deputed on poll duty have returned postal ballot sent to them.

While the return of postal ballots from the polling staff has increased, the postal ballots from service voters are still slow to arrive.

As per the official Twitter handle of the Chief Electoral Officer, only 19,373 service voters have returned postal ballots. As many as 67,559 postal ballots were sent to service voters comprising members of the armed forces of the Union Government as well as the state government serving outside the state. With just 19,373 ballots papers received so far, only about 28 per cent service voters have cast their vote.