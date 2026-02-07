Poster-making competition lays emphasis on eco-consciousness

A poster-making competition was organised by the INTACH, Kangra Chapter, for the students of classes VII to IX at Government High School, Sidhbari. The event, held on Friday, focused on the theme ‘Herbs and trees: The gift of life’.

Addressing the students, Chapter Convener and former director of Geological Survey of India L N Aggarwal highlighted the vital role of herbs and trees in sustaining life on Earth. He reminded the young participants that trees and medicinal plants were precious gifts of nature, enriching the environment and supporting human health. Aggarwal said trees helped maintain ecological balance by providing oxygen, offering shade, preventing soil erosion and supporting wildlife.

He further explained that many herbs—such as tulsi, neem and aloe vera—held immense medicinal value and were widely used in Ayurveda for curing diseases naturally. Trees, he noted, not only provided fruits, wood and paper but also purified air and helped regulate the climate.

Dharamsala SDM Mohit Rattan, appreciating the enthusiastic participation of students who creatively depicted the significance of nature through their posters, stressed the importance of planting and protecting trees for a sustainable future. “Save trees today to save life tomorrow,” he said, reminding everyone that life would not be possible without the presence of trees and herbs.