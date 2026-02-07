DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Poster-making competition lays emphasis on eco-consciousness

Poster-making competition lays emphasis on eco-consciousness

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Dharamsala, Updated At : 08:26 PM Feb 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Students show their posters at Government High School, Sidhbari.
Advertisement

A poster-making competition was organised by the INTACH, Kangra Chapter, for the students of classes VII to IX at Government High School, Sidhbari. The event, held on Friday, focused on the theme ‘Herbs and trees: The gift of life’.

Advertisement

Addressing the students, Chapter Convener and former director of Geological Survey of India L N Aggarwal highlighted the vital role of herbs and trees in sustaining life on Earth. He reminded the young participants that trees and medicinal plants were precious gifts of nature, enriching the environment and supporting human health. Aggarwal said trees helped maintain ecological balance by providing oxygen, offering shade, preventing soil erosion and supporting wildlife.

Advertisement

He further explained that many herbs—such as tulsi, neem and aloe vera—held immense medicinal value and were widely used in Ayurveda for curing diseases naturally. Trees, he noted, not only provided fruits, wood and paper but also purified air and helped regulate the climate.

Advertisement

Dharamsala SDM Mohit Rattan, appreciating the enthusiastic participation of students who creatively depicted the significance of nature through their posters, stressed the importance of planting and protecting trees for a sustainable future. “Save trees today to save life tomorrow,” he said, reminding everyone that life would not be possible without the presence of trees and herbs.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts