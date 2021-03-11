Posters targeting former AAP leader Rakesh Chaudhary come up in Dharamsala

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, August 9

Posters targeting former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Rakesh Chaudhary, who joined the BJP recently, have come up in various parts of the Dharamsala Assembly constituency. The posters initially seemed to be of OTT platform Netflix. However, a closer look at them reveal that the impression of Netflix has been created to catch the attention of people. In fact word ‘NEFFLIX’ has been used in place of Netflix.

The posters present ‘Dalbadlu Girgit’ (chameleon) and depict the caricature of a politician in the form of a chameleon.

Chaudhary said that some leaders were afraid that after joining the BJP, he might become a formidable challenge for them in the forthcoming Assembly elections. “These leaders are trying to hit me below the belt. I had contested the last Assembly elections as an Independent candidate. I have joined the BJP as per the wishes of my supporters. In fact the real ‘Dalbadlu’ are the leaders of other parties who had helped the BJP in the byelections last year,” he said, targeting a Congress leader whom he suspects may have got the posters pasted.

He said, “I will bring the matter to the notice of the authorities concerned and seek action against the culprits. I am planning to file a police complaint.”

