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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Posting in CBSE schools to be merit-based: Himachal Education Minister

Posting in CBSE schools to be merit-based: Himachal Education Minister

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:36 AM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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Himachal Education Minister Rohit Thakur. File
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Education Minister Rohit Thakur on Thursday said postings of teachers and principals in schools affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) would be made strictly on the basis of merit.

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He said the Education Department had a clear stand on the issue and wanted appointments to be merit-based. A detailed meeting was held on Wednesday to discuss the matter and the Chief Minister would be briefed on the outcome. If required, the proposal would also be placed before the Cabinet.

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The department had earlier conducted a qualifying examination for the appointment of in-service teachers and principals to CBSE schools. Although around 6,000 candidates cleared the examination, they are still awaiting posting orders. Teachers have alleged that the government delayed appointments because transferring those already posted in CBSE schools posed a challenge. Thakur said the posting process would begin immediately after receiving the Chief Minister’s approval.

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