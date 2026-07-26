Postmaster suspended for ‘embezzlement’ of Rs 2.25 lakh

A postmaster posted at the Bajahara branch post office in Himachal Pradesh’s Sainj Valley has been suspended by the Postal Department following allegations of embezzling Rs 2.25 lakh from the fixed deposits (FDs) of four local residents.

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The accused, identified as Shravan Kumar of Manahara village, allegedly failed to deposit the FD amounts into official government accounts. According to preliminary findings, he instead made fraudulent entries in the account holders’ passbooks to conceal the alleged misappropriation.

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The irregularities recently came to light, prompting the department to initiate action. Kanchan Singh Chauhan, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Mandi Division, has written to higher authorities seeking a formal departmental inquiry. An investigating officer is expected to be appointed to examine the alleged financial irregularities.

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Meanwhile, the Sainj police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) and launched a parallel investigation into the case.

Confirming the action, Kanchan Singh Chauhan said, “The postmaster has been placed under suspension.”

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The case has raised concerns over the safety of postal savings in rural areas, as the accused allegedly misused his official position by manipulating records instead of depositing customers’ funds through the prescribed government channels. Further details are expected as both the departmental inquiry and the police investigation continue.