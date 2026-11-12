Postoperative complications a surgeon’s nightmare, says Solan-based doctor

Unforeseen complications after surgery are, perhaps, every surgeon’s nightmare. The age-old saying, “Look before you leap”, has special significance in surgery. A surgeon must learn to anticipate the darker side first, not out of fear, but out of wisdom, foresight and a deep sense of responsibility towards the patient.

My guru, during my years of surgical training, would often say, “At the age of 30, a surgeon learns how to operate. At the age of 40, he learns when to operate. And after the age of 50, he learns when not to operate.” That last lesson is perhaps the most difficult, yet the most important, of all.

We are trained to move forward, to act, to do more and to find solutions. However, knowing when to stop, when to step back and when to refrain from operating requires a different kind of intellect: a mature surgical intellect shaped by years of experience, difficult decisions and countless challenging situations in the operating theatre.

Surgical experience is not merely about knowing how to perform an operation. It is about understanding its consequences, recognising its limitations, anticipating complications and weighing the risks against the potential benefits for the patient.

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Knowing when not to operate

We often say that everything went well, and rightly so, when it does. But a surgeon can never simply switch off after an operation. The patient remains in the surgeon’s thoughts long after leaving the operating theatre. The postoperative period can bring unexpected challenges and the surgeon’s responsibility continues well beyond the final stitch.

With advancing experience comes the realisation that not every technically possible operation is necessarily the right one. Sometimes, despite the temptation to proceed, the wiser decision is to pause, reconsider, seek another opinion or even abandon the plan.

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Yet, in the heat of the moment, when faced with a difficult case, a surgeon may still find themselves moving forward, hoping that the anticipated complications will not materialise. The desire to help, the confidence born of experience and the determination to achieve a good outcome can sometimes overshadow the warning signs. That is precisely where sound judgement matters most.

The true wisdom of a surgeon lies not only in knowing how to operate, but also in knowing when to operate and, above all, when not to. In surgery, courage is essential, but caution is what gives courage direction. Sometimes, the most skilful surgical decision is not to make an incision at all.

Surgery, anaesthesia & unpredictability of life

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Every surgical procedure, whether minor or major, requires an appropriate anaesthetic approach. It may involve local, regional or general anaesthesia, depending on the nature of the procedure and the patient’s condition. Each anaesthetic drug has its own potential complications and its effects may vary considerably from one individual to another.

The patient’s medical profile plays an equally important role. Hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cardiac disease and other underlying conditions can influence the response to anaesthetic drugs and the body’s ability to withstand surgical stress. Even with the best available expertise, complications may arise unexpectedly. Sometimes, despite meticulous care, the precise cause of delayed recovery or sudden deterioration remains difficult to establish.

Anaesthesia is a highly specialised discipline in which vigilance, expertise and preparedness are indispensable. Although the aim is always the safest possible outcome, medicine offers no absolute guarantee of success. The patient’s preoperative condition, the complexity of the procedure and the body’s individual response all contribute to the final outcome.

Importance of preoperative assessment

Preoperative assessment is not a mere formality. It is an essential exercise in identifying risks, optimising existing medical conditions and planning appropriate perioperative care. A patient with cardiac disease may deteriorate under surgical stress; blood pressure and blood glucose may become difficult to control and an underlying medical problem may become more pronounced after surgery.

Careful monitoring can help identify an adverse trend early, allowing timely intervention before the situation becomes critical. The anaesthesiologist, the surgeon and the supporting team must work in close coordination to ensure that the patient is adequately assessed and appropriately prepared for the proposed procedure.

Postoperative complications may arise from concealed bleeding, respiratory compromise, cardiovascular instability, infection or other problems that are not immediately apparent. An attentive clinical team must recognise subtle changes in the patient’s condition. Delayed recognition, inadequate monitoring or failure to escalate care can have serious consequences. Every deterioration deserves prompt and systematic assessment.

Infectious diseases & the limitations of screening

Another important consideration is the patient’s infectious disease status. Tests for infections such as HIV, hepatitis B and hepatitis C may be negative during the window period, when the infection is present but the relevant marker is not yet detectable by the test used. Consequently, a negative result does not invariably exclude a recent infection.

Appropriate testing strategies, repeat testing when indicated and adherence to standard precautions are essential. Healthcare professionals must follow established infection-prevention protocols for every patient, regardless of the results of preoperative screening.

If a patient tests positive at a later date, the result must be interpreted in the context of earlier tests, the timing of possible exposure and the type of test performed. A later positive result does not, by itself, establish when or where the infection was acquired. Such situations require careful clinical evaluation, appropriate counselling and evidence-based interpretation rather than assumptions.

When a normal process becomes an emergency

Perhaps one of the most sensitive areas of medical practice is maternity care. Childbirth is a physiological process, but it can become an emergency within a short period. Postpartum haemorrhage, hypertensive emergencies, sepsis, obstructed labour and other complications can threaten the lives of both mother and baby. A delivery that initially appears uncomplicated may suddenly demand advanced intervention.

Historically, many deliveries took place at home under the care of traditional birth attendants and family members. Many women delivered normally, but the absence of reliable records and the limitations of historical data make it difficult to establish precise comparative figures for maternal and neonatal outcomes. What matters today is that every pregnancy deserves appropriate antenatal assessment, skilled birth attendance and access to emergency obstetric care.

The decision to refer a patient must never be delayed when complications exceed the capabilities of the facility or the attending team. Timely referral to a centre equipped for emergency surgery, anaesthesia, blood transfusion and critical care can be lifesaving. Similarly, every woman who has delivered deserves appropriate observation during the postpartum period, when serious complications may still develop.

Emotional burden of unforeseen complications

One of the most challenging aspects of surgical practice is the failure to communicate the true prognosis of an illness to the patient’s attendants. Major surgeries, particularly in cancer, cardiac, neurosurgical and plastic surgical practice, may sometimes be performed with a palliative rather than a curative intent. Yet families often approach surgery with the firm belief that it will restore the patient to perfect health.

When reality falls short of these expectations, confidence begins to erode, often giving way to disappointment, frustration and complaints. Palliative surgery may provide significant relief from distressing symptoms and improve the quality of life, but it does not necessarily alter the long-term course of the disease. The prognosis may remain guarded despite a technically successful procedure.

The same uncertainty prevails in complex abdominal surgeries involving the pancreas, liver and kidneys. The surgeon may perform the procedure to the best of their ability, yet the final outcome may not be ideal. Disease severity, the patient’s physiological reserve, unforeseen complications and the body’s response to surgery all influence recovery.

Surgery is founded on trust

This trust is an understanding between two parties: the team that offers its knowledge, skill and commitment, and the patient who places their life in its hands. The relationship, however, must be built on more than faith alone. It requires honest communication, realistic expectations and a shared understanding of the risks, benefits and limitations of the proposed procedure.

The operating team has a duty to explain what surgery can achieve, what it may not achieve and what uncertainties lie ahead. Patients and their attendants, in turn, deserve the opportunity to ask questions, understand the available alternatives and make informed decisions. They must also recognise that even the most skilled surgeon cannot control every variable or guarantee a perfect outcome.

True measure of medical care

The true measure of medical care is not merely the number of successful procedures performed, but the commitment to safety at every stage, from preoperative assessment to postoperative recovery. Technical skill is essential, vigilance is priceless, timely referral can be lifesaving and compassion must remain at the heart of every decision.

Beyond operating theatre

Surgery is not merely a technical intervention; it is a profound human undertaking in which science, skill, judgement, compassion and uncertainty coexist. A surgeon must possess the courage to intervene, the wisdom to refrain when necessary and the humility to acknowledge the limitations of medical science.

The surgeon’s responsibility does not end with the final stitch, nor does the patient’s need for care end when the operation is over. It continues through observation, recovery, communication and, when necessary, the management of unforeseen complications.

Trust is most meaningful when it is built on truth, sustained through compassion and preserved even in the face of an imperfect outcome.

The writer is a laparoscopic surgeon based in Solan