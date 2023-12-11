Posts vacant, healthcare affected in Dharampur

Tribune News Service

Mandi, December 10

The residents of Dharampur area have alleged that health services are deteriorating in the subdivision of Mandi district due to lack of adequate staff in health institutions.

Bhupender Singh, former Zila Parishad member, said that “civil hospitals at Sandhol and Dharampur in the subdivision are 100-bed facilities each, which provide health services to the people of this region. He said that seven posts of doctor were lying vacant in Sandhol hospital, while nine posts of doctor are vacant in Dharampur health facility. Similarly, only three staff nurses available at Sandhol hospital, while 22 posts are vacant. In Dharampur hospital, 10 posts of staff nurse are vacant.”

“Three posts of lab technicians are lying vacant at Dharampur hospital. The X-ray and lab facilities are not available in any primary health centre under Dharampur block. There is an urgent need to ensure better health care facilities to the area residents at their doorstep,” he remarked.

Rantaj Rana, office-bearer of Himachal Kisan Sabha, said that “the data collected by the Kisan Sabha revealed that 25 posts of doctor, 32 posts of staff nurse, 15 posts of lab technician, 27 posts of male health worker, 13 posts of female health worker and 4 posts of Operation Theatre Assistant are vacant in these health institutions, which is adversely affecting health services.”

“We urge Dharampur MLA Chander Shekhar to raise this issue with the state government,” he said.

