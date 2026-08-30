Potency failure raises alarm over rabies vaccine supply

In a decisive regulatory action, the Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL), Kasauli, has declared a sample of rabies vaccine as ‘not of standard quality’ on account of lack of potency.

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Potency failure of a vaccine signifies that the vaccine has lost its strength or ability to trigger a protective immune response, usually leading to primary vaccine failure, in which the recipient remains unprotected against the disease. Considered a grossly serious defect, it can also reflect flaws in the production process.

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Manufactured by Telangana-based Human Biologicals Institute (HBI), the vaccine sample was received by CDL Kasauli on May 11. While comparing the label of the sample with that of a sample from the same batch retained by the company on September 30, 2025, laboratory officials found significant variations in the labelling. The discrepancies raised concerns regarding the identity and authenticity of the sampled drug, with the possibility that the sample was spurious.

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“In view of these observations, all Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation zonal offices and state drug controllers have been directed by the Drugs Controller General of India to alert their field staff to maintain vigilance over the movement, distribution and availability of this drug in their respective areas through an order issued on August 27. Appropriate regulatory action to curb its use can also be taken by the state drug authorities as per this order,” informed an official of the State Drugs Control Administration.

The said sample was drawn by a drug inspector of the Directorate General of Health Services and sent to CDL Kasauli for analysis. With HBI being a public-sector vaccine manufacturer, it is surprising to note that a spurious drug allegedly imitating a genuine vaccine was available in the market.

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Rabies vaccines are usually procured by states from various public-sector enterprises for use in government hospitals and are administered to dog-bite victims. The presence of a spurious vaccine, which could be part of a government supply, has raised concerns among drug authorities, who are now alerting health authorities about the particular batch declared ‘not of standard quality’ by CDL Kasauli.

A spurious vaccine lacking potency can potentially leave a rabies-infected patient unprotected, resulting in the progression of the infection and potentially death, raising serious concerns among drug-control authorities.