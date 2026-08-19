Potholed old Pathankot-Mandi highway, unsafe bridges endanger lives of commuters

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has changed nearly 50 per cent of the alignment of the 208-km Pathankot-Mandi highway but thousands of vehicles continue to ply on this old road, which is in a poor condition. The neglect of the existing highway has become a major concern for commuters, particularly as routine repairs and maintenance work have reportedly been neglected while the NHAI is focusing on the new alignment. Information gathered by The Tribune reveals that the NHAI had planned a new road along the 60-km Paror-Padhar stretch. Similarly, the alignment of a 30-km stretch between Rajol and Nagrota Bagwan has been changed. As a result, nearly 100 km of the existing highway is unlikely to be used for the proposed road widening project.

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However, the old highway continues to carry heavy traffic. Potholes, damaged surface and narrow stretches have made travelling difficult on the road and increased the risk of accidents. The poor condition of more than 20 minor and major bridges along the old highway has further aggravated the situation. Many of these bridges were constructed more than a century ago during the British era and had outlived their utility. Several bridges have reportedly been declared unsafe but have neither been replaced nor major repairs have been undertaken.

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Frequent traffic jams are witnessed on these narrow bridges at Maranda, Mattor and Sahapur. Commuters have demanded urgent repairs and safety measures, particularly on bridges witnessing heavy traffic. The NHAI had taken over the control of the Pathankot-Mandi highway about a decade ago for widening it to four lanes. However, there has been little improvement on several stretches of the existing road. With the alignment of a substantial portion of the highway changed, questions are being raised over the maintenance of the old route in the future.

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A senior Public Works Department (PWD) officer says that the state government had already transferred the road to the NHAI through a notification and the latter was responsible for the maintenance of the existing as well as the new highway.

He says that if some stretches of the old road are not proposed for windening to four lanes, the state government should consider taking it back so that repairs and maintenance can be undertaken.

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Meanwhile, the slow pace of the road construction work between Thanpuri and Paror has added to the woes of the commuters. This road stretch is riddled with potholes, making driving difficult.

Commuters have urged the NHAI to undertake immediate repairs and ensure that the existing highway remains safe and motorable until the new alignment is completed.