Potholed road causes inconvenience

The Kumarhatti-Nahan road needs urgent repairs at several places. The road is riddled with potholes, and tarring has come off at some spots. It is a busy road and the commuters are harried due to its poor state. The authorities concerned should repair the road at the earliest. Lalit, Solan
Water crisis
DRINKING water is not being supplied in Shimla regularly, due to which people are facing inconvenience. People have to depend on hand pumps, fresh water sources and, often, are forced to buy bottled water to meet their daily requirements. The authorities should find a solution for this problem. Saroj, Shimla
Monkey menace
The monkey menace in Sunni has become a huge concern for people. Monkeys have become aggressive and are attacking pedestrians daily, spreading fear across the township. They have attacked and bitten more than 10 people in the last week here. The residents request the authorities to take immediate action to solve this problem. Amit, Suni
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
