Potholed road gives bumpy ride to locals

Navneet Rathore

Shimla, May 7

Potholes on the Dhalli-Koti road have become a major problem for residents of the Lower Dhalli ward of the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC).

Besides the fear of getting injured, hundreds of student of Sacred Heart School have to endure a bumpy ride every day.

The locals have claimed that tarring of the road has not been done for the past few years due to which it is in a very bad condition.

Anil, who resides in Lower Dhalli ward, said the road was in a very bad condition and had the locals faced inconvenience on a daily basis.

He added that the locals also suffer due to the lack of parking facilities and have to park their vehicles on roadsides, leading to jams. The residents also complained of malfunctioning streetlights across the ward. Priayanka, a local, said many streetlights in the ward were malfunctioning due to which people faced difficulty while moving at night.

She said earlier when the maintenance of streetlights was under the Electricity Department, it was easy to file a complaint.

But now as the work is being overseen by private companies, complaints fall on deaf ears, she added.

Councillor Vishakha Modi said the tarring work was stalled due to the model code of conduct. She said the work will be start in June after the completion of the Lok Sabha elections and Legislative Assembly bypolls.

On the issue of malfunctioning streetlights, she said earlier the tender for the installation and maintenance of streetlights was given to a company named Floida, but now its tender has been issued to a new company and that the streetlights were being installed ward wise.

On the lack of parking facilities, she said, “At present, we are looking for government land where a parking facility can be constructed.”

