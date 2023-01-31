Potholed road in Shimla cries for attention

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

Potholed road cries for attention

The potholed Sanjauli-Dhalli road has become a cause of inconvenience for pedestrians as well as commuters. Even after mild rainfall, water gets accumulated in the potholes, making travelling on the stretch a harrowing experience. The authorities concerned must take the matter seriously as it is one of the main and busiest roads in the city and get it repaired at the earliest. Rocky, Shimla

Solan road may turn accident-prone

The space left between the two slip roads at Saproon after laying an underpass has become a cause for concern in Solan. It can become an accident-prone zone for the motorists. Rakesh, Solan

Garbage being dumped in the open

Dumping garbage in the open has become quite a nuisance at many places in the city. It’s either the sanitation staff or residents who have been throwing garbage in ditches near their houses. The issue needs to be checked and dealt with strictly before it becomes a grave concern in future. Sushil Negi, Shimla

