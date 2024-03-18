Potholed road irks commuters

THE stretch of the road ahead of the Vikas Nagar bus stop is marked with potholes. This stretch, which spans about 50 metres, has been causing a lot of inconvenience to commuters, especially two-wheeler riders. It is very difficult for smaller vehicles to cross this stretch, especially when huge trucks are coming from the opposite side. The authorities concerned should repair the road on priority for the safety of commuters.

Rajan, Shimla

Garbage galore!

LITTERING in open spaces is a familiar sight for the residents of the US Club area of Shimla. Garbage is being recklessly thrown in this residential area. The garbage not only ruins the beauty of this place, it also greatly affects the environment. This practice is going on unchecked. The authorities concerned should remove the garbage on priority in public interest.

Manish, Shimla

Water shortage in Shimla’s khalini

THERE has been a shortage of water in the Lower Khalini area, which has not been receiving drinking water for the past 3-4 days. Area residents have been struggling greatly due to the non-availability of water. The administration should ensure regular supply of drinking water in this area as it is the basic need of every human.

Priyanka, Shimla

