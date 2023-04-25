Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

Potholed road to Kasauli irks tourists

The Kimmughat-Chakki ka Mor road is dotted with potholes. The poor condition of this road is a major deterrent to tourists travelling to Kasauli. The authorities concerned should ensure timely repair of this road to facilitate easy traffic movement. Baljeet, Chandigarh

Tourist rush adds to traffic woes in Shimla

The increasing number of tourist arrivals in Shimla has escalated traffic jams in the city. The situation could worsen during the peak tourist season. The traffic police is doing a good job, but there is still a long way to go. The Police Department needs to come up with a comprehensive plan to deal with the frequent traffic jams on the city roads. Rakesh Jikta, Shimla

Stray dog menace in Chail

Stray dogs have become a major cause for concern for residents and visitors in the tourist town of Chail. One can see them roaming across town in packs, posing risk to pedestrians, especially at night. In view of public safety, the administration should find a solution to curb the stray dog menace. Ashok, Chail