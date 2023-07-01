Potholes dot Road to Kullu bus stand

The road to the Kullu bus stand at Sarwari is dotted with potholes. Many two and three wheelers have overturned while negotiating these potholes. Pedestrians are also facing inconvenience as these potholes get filled with water after rainfall. In view of the ongoing monsoon and safety of commuters, this road should be repaired at the earliest. Paras, Kullu
Lack of public transport irks residents
residents of Barahar panchayat in Kullu are facing inconvenience due to the lack of public transport. Students are forced to travel 6 to 8 km on foot every day to reach their schools. The HRTC had suspended its bus service to the area after a retaining wall along the Doharnala-Barahar road at Khalyani collapsed due to heavy rain on April 20. PWD officers have been informed about the problem on several occasions, but to no avail. The department should repair this road on priority. P Ram, Barahar, Kullu
Stray dogs on mall road
If monkeys are giving tourists a tough time on The Ridge in Shimla, stray dogs have become a major cause for concern on the Mall Road. These dogs often get into fights with each other, scaring locals and tourists alike. The Shimla Municipal Corporation should rehabilitate these dogs elsewhere and find a solution to curb the menace of animals in the state capital. Tanveer, Shimla
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
