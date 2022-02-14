Potholes on Mandi road

Potholes on the old college road, near Koyal Hotel in Mandi town, has become a cause for concern for pedestrians. The deep potholes have made this road prone to accidents, especially for motorcyclists. The PWD authorities should maintain this road for smooth movement of traffic in the area. — Dharmender, Mandi
Totu health centre in bad shape
The Primary Health Centre, Totu, is in a bad shape. It caters to many people of the surrounding area. However, now people have to go to the IGMC and the DDU for every small problem because of the lack of facilities here. The blood testing machine has been shifted to Shoghi from this PHC. Instead of strengthening the facilities here, they are being taken away. — Nagendra, Shimla
