Potholes on national highway

The condition of the road leading from Ranital to Kangra is in a poor state. The service roads along the said highway are filled with potholes, causing major inconvenience to commuters. The government should get the road repaired as it is the lifeline of Kangra district .

Abhishek Sharma, kangra

Encroachments on road

In Kangra, many shopkeepers have encroached upon roads in the city. These encroachments are creating problems, leading to traffic jams. The local authorities are not taking any action to solve the problem despite several complaints lodged by local residents.

Karan Chaudhary, kangra

Non-functional streetlights

Streetlights in many areas of the city have been lying non-functional for a long period now. Despite being aware of the issue, the authorities concerned have failed to resolve it. As a result, it is the commuters and pedestrians who have to bear the brunt on daily basis. Garima, shimla

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

#Kangra