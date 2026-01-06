DT
Poultry farms must be 500m away from residential areas, rules Himachal HC

Poultry farms must be 500m away from residential areas, rules Himachal HC

Legal Correspondent
Shimla, Updated At : 02:15 AM Jan 06, 2026 IST
The Himachal Pradesh High Court. File
The Himachal Pradesh High Court has directed the state government to ensure that poultry farms of any size are permitted only if they are located at least 500 metres away from residential areas, so as to prevent nuisance, foul smell and potential health hazards to local residents.

Allowing a writ petition, Justice Ajay Mohan Goel held that the location criteria for poultry farms must be read and applied strictly in accordance with the above requirement, after examining the existing government policy.

The court passed this judgment on a petition field by Chaman Lal, a resident of Pathiar (Chhath), Jawali tehsil, Kangra district, alleging therein that the private respondent is running a poultry farm in contravention to the Environmental Guidelines for Poultry Farm, due to which the petitioner and other residents of his village are compelled to live miserable life

The court observed that the right to livelihood of a poultry farm operator cannot override the right to life of residents living in the vicinity of such farms. It emphasised that nearby inhabitants have a fundamental right to live in a clean and healthy environment, and that no person can reasonably be expected to reside in an area where a poultry farm, housing thousands of birds, is located at a distance of merely 50 metres.

Clarifying the interpretation of the location norms, the court held that the distance requirement must be applied irrespective of the number of birds kept in a poultry farm for registration purposes. The court reasoned that it would be illogical to require a poultry farm housing 5,000 birds to be situated 500 metres away from a residential area, while permitting a farm with 4,998 or 4,999 birds to operate within a residential locality.

Accordingly, the court directed the authorities to ensure that the private respondent immediately shuts down the existing poultry farm. The respondent has been granted 30 days’ time to relocate the existing birds to another suitable location.

