Poultry training centre for Una village: Kanwar

Our Correspondent

Una, August 19

A poultry training centre will be set up at Takarla village in the district. Rural Development and Animal Husbandry Minister Virender Kanwar said this during a public meeting at Basal village today. He said a piece of land was being transferred to the Union government for setting up the centre.

Centre for dairy at Basal village A centre of excellence in dairy and a centre for training members of Panchayati Raj Institutions were being set up at Basal village

Kanwar said a centre of excellence in dairy and a centre for training members of Panchayati Raj Institutions were being set up at Basal village at a cost of Rs 47 crore and Rs 8 crore. He added that the diary centre would be built with technical assistance from Denmark where entrepreneurs would be able to get training and technical knowhow regarding the latest interventions in dairy farming.

Earlier, Kanwar inaugurated the new building of Government High School, Nari, which was recently upgraded from middle school. He also laid the foundation stone of two classrooms at government school, Khwaja.

He also dedicated an augmented lift irrigation scheme to the public on which Rs 55 lakh was spent. He said six new borewells and tubewells for drinking water and irrigation had been sanctioned for Nari village.

He directed officers of the Jal Shakti Department to prepare a detailed project report for another tubewell.

The minister said. “A sum of Rs 230 crore has been spent on Kutlehar Assembly segment to strengthen the road network and another Rs 150 crore on building infrastructure.”