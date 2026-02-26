Poultry units distributed to SC farmers in Kangra

Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya, Palampur, organised an inauguration-cum-backyard poultry unit distribution ceremony at the Dr GC Negi College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences under an ICAR-funded project aimed at strengthening sustainable livelihoods of Scheduled Caste communities in Kangra district. The programme was graced by chief guest Dr AK Mohanty, Director of ICAR Central Institute for Research on Cattle, Meerut, who appreciated the university’s efforts in translating scientific research into practical field-level interventions to enhance income and nutritional security of rural households.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Ashok Kumar Panda said such livestock-based developmental initiatives reflected the university’s strong commitment to inclusive growth and empowerment of marginalised communities. He stated that backyard poultry farming was a powerful tool for improving rural livelihoods, ensuring nutritional security, and promoting women empowerment in hilly regions, and reaffirmed the university’s dedication to strengthening sustainable agricultural and livestock-based livelihood systems in Himachal Pradesh.

Earlier, Dr Sonali Mishra, principal investigator of the project, welcomed dignitaries, beneficiaries and participants. Dr RD Patil presented the project overview, highlighting its role in disease surveillance, scientific feeding and farmer capacity-building. Prof Pankaj Sood appreciated the collaborative efforts of ICAR and the university, while Dr Sanjeev Kumar Verma encouraged farmers to adopt scientific poultry practices for sustainable income generation.

As part of the initiative, 25 backyard poultry units were distributed to selected beneficiaries, each comprising day-old chicks, feed, medicines, nutritional supplements, and essential equipment. Notably, a majority of beneficiaries were women farmers, highlighting the growing role of women in strengthening rural livelihoods through poultry farming. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Dr Rakesh Kumar.