Power board employees demand OPS

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 3

The Joint Front of the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Employees and Engineers have decided to raise the issue of the non-implementation of the OPS in the electricity board and other teething issues with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

In the meeting held today under the chairmanship Engineer Lokesh Thakur, the Joint Front also accused the HPSEBL management of transferring the board’s asset to other corporations due to which there is a lot of resentment among the employees and engineers.

Apart from the OPS non-implementation, the front also decided to request the Chief Minister that no tinkering should be done with the production and communication wing of the Electricity Board as its transfer would lead to an increase in electricity rates for the consumers of the state.

Besides, the front decided that the four small hydro power projects transferred from the Electricity Board recently should be kept with the Electricity Board.