icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Power board lineman’s electrocution exposes lack of safety equipment

Power board lineman’s electrocution exposes lack of safety equipment

article_Author
Ravinder Sood
Our Correspondent
Palampur, Updated At : 09:41 PM May 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purposes only.
Advertisement

The death of a lineman due to electrocution in the state recently has brought the functioning of the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board under scrutiny. Board employees are blaming a severe shortage of safety equipment and poor working conditions for the incident. According to the field staff of the electricity board, many linemen and technical workers are compelled to work in hazardous conditions without adequate protective gear. Employees claim that the deceased lineman allegedly did not have essential safety equipment such as insulated gloves, safety belt or other standard protective tools while carrying out maintenance work.

Advertisement

Several employees allege that the board has failed to ensure the regular supply of quality safety equipment to the field staff. They say that there is an acute shortage of safety tools in many subdivisions and complaint centres in the state. Even when equipment is supplied, its quality is often substandard and unsuitable for high-risk electrical work, they add.

Advertisement

Field employees say that linemen frequently climb electric poles and handle wires in difficult terrain and adverse weather conditions, risking their lives daily to restore power supply in remote areas. “We are working under constant danger. Safety kits are either unavailable or of poor quality. In many cases, workers arrange equipment on their own,” alleges an employee.

Advertisement

They point towards a shortage of technical manpower in the board and claim that the limited staff is forced to attend emergency breakdowns round the clock without proper logistical support.

  • HPSEBL has sanctioned a financial assistance of Rs 15.28 lakh under the Employee Compensation Act, 1923, to the family of lineman Mohan Lal, who died in an accident at Bindravan in Palampur.

    Advertisement

  • An immediate financial relief of Rs 50,000 has already been disbursed to the bereaved family. The board has also initiated the process for an additional Rs 5 lakh payment under the Group Insurance Scheme.

  • The Junior Engineer concerned has been placed under suspension pending inquiry.

    Rs 15.28L aid sanctioned

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts