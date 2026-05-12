Power board lineman’s electrocution exposes lack of safety equipment

The death of a lineman due to electrocution in the state recently has brought the functioning of the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board under scrutiny. Board employees are blaming a severe shortage of safety equipment and poor working conditions for the incident. According to the field staff of the electricity board, many linemen and technical workers are compelled to work in hazardous conditions without adequate protective gear. Employees claim that the deceased lineman allegedly did not have essential safety equipment such as insulated gloves, safety belt or other standard protective tools while carrying out maintenance work.

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Several employees allege that the board has failed to ensure the regular supply of quality safety equipment to the field staff. They say that there is an acute shortage of safety tools in many subdivisions and complaint centres in the state. Even when equipment is supplied, its quality is often substandard and unsuitable for high-risk electrical work, they add.

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Field employees say that linemen frequently climb electric poles and handle wires in difficult terrain and adverse weather conditions, risking their lives daily to restore power supply in remote areas. “We are working under constant danger. Safety kits are either unavailable or of poor quality. In many cases, workers arrange equipment on their own,” alleges an employee.

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They point towards a shortage of technical manpower in the board and claim that the limited staff is forced to attend emergency breakdowns round the clock without proper logistical support.