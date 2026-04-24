Power board staff, pensioners observe Anti-Corruption Day

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the HPSEBL Employees, Engineers and Pensioners observed Anti-Corruption Day at the Vidyut Bhawan in Shimla on Friday. The committee members took a pledge to uphold integrity and transparency in public service. Hundreds of Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Ltd (HPSEBL) employees and engineers collectively took an oath that they would neither indulge in any form of corruption nor tolerate it and would actively resist and report any such instances.

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The committee’s spokesperson said the day holds special significance as it coincided with the birth anniversary of Vimal Negi, Chief Engineer, whose tragic death in March 2025 under mysterious circumstances had shaken the entire power sector fraternity. In his memory and as a mark of collective resolve, the Joint Action Committee decided to observe April 24 as Anti-Corruption Day in the power sector of Himachal Pradesh to reinforce commitment towards a clean and accountable system.

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He said that an Anti-Corruption Committee for the power sector had already been constituted under the leadership of Suneel Grover. The committee was expanded on Friday with the inclusion of RPS Sidhu, Sant Ram Sharma and the elected general secretaries of the Himachal Power Engineers Association and the HPSEB Employees Union.

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The office-bearers of the Joint Action Committee said that corruption was rapidly spreading in the system and posed a serious threat to governance, development and public trust.