Himachal power board staff protest salary delay

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 3

Upset over the delay in the disbursement of salaries and pensions, the employees and engineers of Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) held a protest outside their offices across the state today.

Claiming that it was the first time since the electricity board came into being that the salaries and pensions have been delayed. The protesters blamed the HPSEBL management and the state government for the poor financial health of the board.

In Shimla, hundreds of electricity employees and pensioners protested outside the board headquarters under the Joint Front of Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Employees and Engineers. On this occasion, front convener Lokesh Thakur and co-convenor Heera Lal Verma said the delay in the payment of pensions and salaries was an alarm bell for the board, its 25,000 employees and pensioners and electricity consumers.

They alleged that in the absence of a regular Managing Director, the functioning of the board had been affected adversely. They demanded that a regular MD be appointed immediately. The protesters also expressed concern over the delay in the restoration of old pension for the board employees. “Unnecessary delay will only increase the technical difficulties for the board in implementing it,” the convener and co-convener said.

They further stated that if the government did not act upon their demands, the joint front would start a state-wide protest from January 6 from Una. “Our fight is not for the salaries. It’s more against the policies that have led to the poor financial health of the board and its inability to pay on time for the first time in 52 years,” said Verma.

No regular MD

Employees of Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited alleged that in the absence of a regular Managing Director, the functioning of the board had been affected adversely. They demanded that a regular MD be appointed immediately.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla