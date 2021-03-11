Power lines hanging loosely

LOOSELY hanging power lines in residential areas of the Baddi industrial cluster are an invitation to mishaps. Such clusters of power wires can be seen at many places in Baddi. The authorities should streamline the power infrastructure to avert a tragedy. — Rakesh, Baddi

Chamba villages sans roads

EVEN after seven decades of Independence, around 12 villages of the Jadera gram panchayat of Chamba district are still without the road facility. In emergency situations, patients have to be carried on a cot for nearly 7 km to reach the road. The government should construct a road on priority. — Hem Raj, Chamba

Arrest culprits in paper leak scam

THE news of paper leak is absolutely discouraging for youth banking on their intelligence and hard work to clear competitive exams. If the culprits are not arrested and we keep reading such news, it will be difficult to trust any examination process. — Lalit, Narkanda

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com