Power men hold protest

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 10

The Joint Front of Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Employees and Engineers staged a symbolic dharna outside the electricity board offices across the state against the non-implementation of Old Pension Scheme, the smart metering project and the unbundling of the board.

Joint Front’s co-convenor Hira Lal Verma said that the employees had high expectations from the government, but the bureaucrats were taking decision to weaken the electricity board. “The OPS has not yet been restored yet in the electricity board and the smart metering project worth Rs 3,000 crore would put additional burden on the board and the consumers,” he said.

He said the separation of projects, transmission and production wings from the electricity Board would have a direct impact on the electricity employees, pensioners and electricity consumers of the state. He also cautioned the Electricity Regulatory Commission and Transmission Utility to change their attitude towards the electricity board and reduce interference in its functioning.

#Shimla