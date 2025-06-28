Power project was already under scrutiny before flashflood tragedy

The under-construction Manuni-2 Hydro-Electric Power Project in Dharamsala, now at the centre of the recent flashflood disaster, had already drawn official scrutiny well before the tragedy struck earlier this week. A magisterial probe conducted in May this year had revealed a series of environmental and regulatory violations linked to the project.

In a report submitted on May 30 this year, Dharamsala’s Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Mohit Rattan outlined a series of unauthorised activities carried out by the project’s management. The findings pointed to blatant disregard for established environmental norms and highlighted severe consequences of the project’s operations on local infrastructure and public health.

The report also raised serious concerns over extensive mining, stone crushing activities, causing pollution in the Manuni rivulet, etc. all of which may have contributed to the disaster’s scale and impact.

The probe was initiated following a formal complaint filed by the panchayat of Saukani Da Kot village, situated near the power project. The complaint highlighted long-standing issues of illegal mining and degradation of water infrastructure. Taking cognizance, the District Magistrate ordered a magisterial investigation.

The SDM’s report confirmed that the project was operating two stone crushers without any valid permission—one for sand extraction and the other for producing 40 mm gravel. Though the management claimed the crushers were on a “trial run,” on-ground inspection revealed regular, sustained operations. Sand was found to be extracted directly from the Manuni rivulet (khud), with large illegal dumps of sand and gravel created along its banks, raising serious ecological and legal concerns.

The Mining Department had already issued two challans against the project for illegal operations and imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh for running unauthorised stone crushers.

Worse, the project’s activities had caused extensive damage to local water infrastructure. Pipelines carrying drinking water through Saukani Da Kot village were found to be choked with silt and sand.

Residents from nearby villages—Khaniyara, Rakkad, Dadi, and Sidhbari—were forced to consume contaminated water, affecting over 3,800 people and posing significant health hazards.

According to the SDM’s report, the Jal Shakti Department incurred damages exceeding Rs 15 lakh due to silt clogged in the water filters. A 65 mm gravity water supply line spanning 300 meters was also destroyed, causing an additional loss of Rs 3 lakh.

Further, the SDM’s inquiry found that the power project washed extracted materials using rivulet water, leaving behind traces of silt and pollutants. Water samples were collected by the Jal Shakti Vibhag and the Pollution Control Board and laboratory test reports are awaited.