Power sale to Kerala hits industry in Parwanoo, investors report losses

The Parwanoo Industry Association is now feeling the cascading effect of the state government’s sale of 600 MW of power to Kerala, while investors in the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh industrial cluster had expressed similar concerns earlier.

Association president Sunil Taneja said that unscheduled load shedding extending for hours had wiped out the advantage of quality and cost-effective power in Himachal. “The industry is incurring losses due to unplanned load shedding by the power board, with low voltage and frequent fluctuations being an equally critical issue affecting productivity and escalating losses,” he added.

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To protect sensitive equipment, an investor has to install a transformer, a stabiliser and uninterrupted power supply devices, further raising the cost of production.

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Investors said that there was no rationale in making monetary gains by selling power to Kerala at Rs 14.50 per unit while starving the state’s industry of its legitimate requirement.

Another investor, Rakesh Bansal, said that as the state was selling its 12 per cent power royalty share in the open market instead of giving it to the board, the effective power shortage was now 20 per cent.

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PIA vice-president Gagan Kapoor said, “The lone advantage of the state’s power availability being credible is being lost through this drastic and abrupt measure and the state has failed to portray itself as a power-surplus state under the current circumstances.”

Rising input costs such as of plastics have escalated wastage in continuous-process industries, where abrupt power tripping and unscheduled cuts occur. The association sought the state government’s immediate intervention, saying further delay would trigger unemployment and cause revenue loss to the government.

“Labour is forced to sit idle for hours as there are no scheduled power cuts and even those announced earlier stretch for hours, leaving the industry high and dry,” Taneja said.

Unscheduled power cuts and frequent tripping are delaying production and export commitments are not being met, eroding the credibility of investors during the festive season. PIA representatives urged the government to sell only surplus power and restore the industry’s legitimate supply.

Another investor said that he had suffered production loss of Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh this month. His unit employs 500 people and represents an investment of Rs 100 crore.