Power sector reforms get Centre’s nod

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 19

The Centre has approved the state’s ambitious scheme for power distribution sector reforms of Rs 3,663.30 crore. “This scheme comprises a total outlay of Rs 1,778.49 crore for the replacement of existing feeder meters, distribution transformer meters and consumer meters with smart meters, and Rs 1,884.81 crore for strengthening, renovation and augmentation of existing distribution infrastructure,” said RD Dhiman, Additional Chief Secretary (Power).

“The Centre will give a financial assistance of Rs 2,096.49 crore to the HPSEBL for the implementation of projects under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme, Rs 409.16 crore for smart metering works and Rs 1,696.34 crore for loss reduction works,” he said. The scheme would be implemented by 2025.

The plan envisages bulk installation of transformers and replacement of the old power distribution network. As many as 1,753 transformers would be installed, 4,858 distribution transformers would be augmented, 10 new 33KV electrical power sub-stations would be established, and 18 33KV power substations would be augmented. About 28 lakh meters, transformers and feeders would be replaced. “It will enable the HPSEBL to reduce losse,” Dhiman said. —