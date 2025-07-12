Power staff flay ban on peaceful protest

The Joint Action Committee of Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Employees, Engineers and Pensioners has condemned the recent office order issued by the management, which imposes a complete ban on peaceful protests in front of the board’s premises. The committee has termed this order as unconstitutional.

The committee said the order violated the fundamental rights of employees, including the right to peaceful assembly and protest, as guaranteed under Article 19(1) of the Constitution. The panel emphasised that peaceful protests are a legitimate and recognised form of expression of dissent and collective concerns in a democratic setup.