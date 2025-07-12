DT
Himachal Pradesh

Power staff flay ban on peaceful protest

Management, in an order, imposes a complete ban on peaceful protests in front of the board’s premises
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jul 12, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
The Joint Action Committee of Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Employees, Engineers and Pensioners has condemned the recent office order issued by the management, which imposes a complete ban on peaceful protests in front of the board’s premises. The committee has termed this order as unconstitutional.

The committee said the order violated the fundamental rights of employees, including the right to peaceful assembly and protest, as guaranteed under Article 19(1) of the Constitution. The panel emphasised that peaceful protests are a legitimate and recognised form of expression of dissent and collective concerns in a democratic setup.

