DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Power staff protest privatisation move

Power staff protest privatisation move

Thousands of employees of the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board staged a protest and held a ‘Bijli Panchayat’ in Dharamsala
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 02:38 AM Jul 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Members of the Joint Action Committee of electricity board employees, engineers, pensioners and outsourced employees take out a rally in Dharamsala on Wednesday. Kamal Jeet
Advertisement

Thousands of employees of the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board staged a protest and held a ‘Bijli Panchayat’ in Dharamsala on Wednesday, responding to a nationwide call by the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers. Organised at the Degree College Auditorium by the Joint Action Committee of Board Employees, Engineers, Pensioners and Outsourced Workers, the event saw participation from across the state.

Advertisement

Protest leaders Engineer Lokesh Thakur and Heera Lal Verma alleged that the Centre was pushing to privatise state electricity boards, which would endanger jobs, reduce social security, and raise electricity tariffs. They highlighted a severe manpower crisis—only 13,000 regular employees remain out of a previous strength of 43,000. Protestors blamed flawed state policies for financial woes that have delayed pensions and employee benefits.

Demands included stopping outsourcing, regularising vacant posts, reinstating the old pension scheme for post-2003 recruits, and clearing pending dues. They opposed restructuring moves like shifting sub-station maintenance to the communication wing and rejected cabinet recommendations on central pay scales, claiming pay cuts.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts