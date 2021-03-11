Power supply disrupted; Totu, Sanjauli plunge into darkness

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 3

Residents of Shimla faced frequent power disruptions following a severe hailstorm that lasted almost three hours. The fluctuating voltage kept inhabitants on their toes.

The power supply was erratic and residents in some pockets were forced to switch off their electronic devices to avoid damage. The supply was very unreliable and the bulbs and tubelights were flickering. Hailstorm disrupted power supply in Sanjauli, Totu, Khalini, Kasumpti and Bemloe areas which plunged into darkness. However, Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board (HPSEB) staff was on its toes and was in the field even during the hailstorm.

“Due to the low voltage, the petrol station at Vikas Nagar became non-functional. I had to wait for almost half an hour to get fuel filled in my vehicle,” said Rahul. The power supply was very erratic as the electricity was coming and going after a few minutes,” said Devender from Kasumpti.

When contacted, Managing Director, HPSEB, Pankaj Dadwal said, “We have received no complaint of voltage fluctuation and no major breakdown was reported in the city. The power supply that was snapped in some pockets has been restored. The Malyana feeder broke down but it, too, was restored later, he added.