Power supply to 824 defaulters cut

Our Correspondent

Chamba, December 7

The Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Ltd (HPSEBL) has issued orders for the disconnection of electricity to 824 consumers, who had not paid their electricity bills, in the Chamba electrical subdivision No.2.

An HPSEBL official press note revealed that a huge amount of over Rs 15.36 lakh was pending with these 824 defaulters.

“To get re-connection of power supply, the consumers would have to deposit an additional amount of Rs 250 along with the electricity bill,” was stated in the press note.

#Chamba