Power supply to Nalagarh unit cut for violating norms

Solan, July 7

The HPSEBL today snapped the power supply of a battery manufacturing unit, Sunoxx International Private Limited, at Panjhera village in Nalagarh. The information was confirmed by HPSEBL Chief Engineer (south) Rakesh Thakur.

Pollution control devices not working Installation of a boiler at the plant without the mandatory approval

Addition of a pickling section without the requisite pollution control devices

Non-functional air pollution control devices in the battery charging section

Three diesel-run generator sets of 500 KVA capacity without permit

Inadequate sludge & effluent treatment plant

TheSPCB had ordered the disconnection of power supply to the manufacturing unit on July 1 in view of multiple violations by the company.

Officials of the SPCB had received a complaint in February that the industrial unit was disposing its toxic sludge into a nearby nullah. The board officials imposed a compensation of Rs 3.6 lakh for dumping waste in the open.

Praveen Gupta, Superintending Engineer, SPCB, Baddi, said, “A slew of violations like the installation of a boiler without the mandatory approval and addition of a pickling section in the plant without the requisite pollution control devices and prior approval of the board were observed during the inspection.”