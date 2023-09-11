Power tariff hike to hurt industry: Ex-CM

Shimla, September 10
The electricity tariff hike won’t be good for the industry and would discourage investors to set up units in the state, said Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur in a statement issued today.
He said, “The BJP government introduced measures that provided impetus to the industry in the state but now the Congress government has been taking decisions that would have adverse impact on the industry. Such decisions would not only discourage new industries from other states to come and set up units here but also make it difficult for existing ones to survive. Besides generating revenue, industries also provide jobs to locals.”
“With the hike in electricity duty, the prices of cement and iron will also increase and it would serve as a double whammy for the people of the state who are already grappling with the rain disaster. The government has already burdened the people of the state by hiking diesel prices that too amid the disaster,” he added.
