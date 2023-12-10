Power: Water cess revenue efforts led to discord, legal wrangles

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, December 9

For the power sector, the first year of the Congress government witnessed discord and discontent over water cess. As soon as the government imposed water cess on hydroelectric projects, public sector power producers as well as private power companies approached court, claiming that it was unjust and unconstitutional.

Self-employment The government plans to integrate green energy with employment generation

It will offer a 40 per cent subsidy to the youth for setting up 100 KW to 1 MW solar power projects

The initiative is aimed at providing self-employment to the youth of the state

The state government has rationalised the cess but the power producers are still upset. “The imposition of the water cess, higher royalty slabs and other measures taken by the state government have hurt hydroelectric projects. All this will make existing projects unviable and discourage further investment in the sector,” says Rajesh Sharma, president of the Bonafide Hydro Developers Association. Nevertheless, some government and private companies have started depositing the cess.

In other measures aimed at generating additional income, the government has decided to withdraw the facility of staggered free power royalty offered to the PSUs by the previous government.

Also, the government plans to apply ascending free power rates to projects being run by Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs). While private projects pay royalty on the basis of three ascending slabs, the CPSUs give free power at a flat rate of 12 per cent for the entire duration of the project.

Meanwhile, four hydroelectric projects — SAI Kothi-1 (15 MW), Sai Kothi-11 (18 MW), Devi Kothi (16 MW) and Hail (18 MW) in Chamba district — have seen some delay. These were first handed over to the HPPCL from the HPSEBL for implementation but then they again came back to the HPSEBL.

Besides hydroelectric projects, the government is focusing on solar energy. It has set a target of 500 MW solar power projects in two years. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had laid the foundation stone of a 32 MW solar project at Pekhubela in Una yesterday.

